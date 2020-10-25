RAY'S PIX: ‘Party Girl’ finds meaning after breaking away from her facade

Party Girl (1995): One o’clock in the morning is the perfect time for an insomniac movie lover to take in this fey gem from the mid-1990s. I have to admit, I was completely wrong about this movie when it first came out. I was also wrong about its star, Parker Posey. In 1995, I found her and the film irritating. But the more years pass, the more I appreciate both the film and Posey’s performance. Perhaps it’s because she’s grown into one of our most dependable comic performers in such movies as Best in Show, You’ve Got Mail and especially Scream 3. But give this movie a shot. It’s actually quite touching to watch this deceptively lonely girl find a way to break out of her poser existence to find some real meaning and purpose in her frivolous life.