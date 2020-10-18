RAY'S PIX: Olympians shaken by abrupt end to careers in ‘The Weight of Gold’

The Weight of Gold (2020): I’ve seen such mixed reactions to this documentary. What happens when your entire life has been focused on one narrow thing that comes with enormous attention and privilege, and then that thing comes to an abrupt end? That’s the problem faced by Olympic athletes. And in too many cases, it comes with sharp psychological challenges. I tend to support anything that promotes dialogue and awareness about mental health, and so I don’t look at Michael Phelps and the other athletes in this story and think, “Oh, quit your whining.” I think, “Good for you for seeking help and for being willing to talk about it.” We’ve kept mental health struggles hidden away for far too long. A little sunlight on the issue can help us all, if you ask me. [Climbs off soap box.]