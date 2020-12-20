RAY'S PIX: ‘Monsters’ shows the aftermath of alien invasion

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Monsters (2010): I really like this low-budget, scary, offbeat alien invasion story. For one thing, the invasion is the backstory. The film takes place six years after the aliens landed. The affected area (that we know about) seems to be northwestern Mexico. Into this alarming setting are dropped two Americans: a reckless photojournalist (Scoot McNairy) and the crusading daughter of his boss (Whitney Able). The simple plot is just about following their efforts to get out of the affected zone. What’s fun to know as you watch the movie is that it was very much a guerilla production: All filming was done on location, in five countries, usually without permission and (except for the two leads) with nonactors. The entire cast and crew could fit into a van. A few years later, the film’s innovative director Gareth Edwards was hired to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is the only new Star Wars movie that I like.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019): It will come as no shock that jazz genius Miles Davis was a difficult man. I expected no less. But there is still a lot of interesting stuff to learn in this biography. It’s fascinating to watch his restless musical journey through many forms of jazz, through many decades. Several of the important women in his life, as well as some of his children, add their insights to this complicated man. And, of course, it’s wall-to-wall music.
Beau Travail (1999): In an artsy mood? How about a riff on Herman Melville’s melancholy story of jealousy and revenge, Billy Budd? That’s what director Clair Denis has pulled off with this strange, lovely movie. She sets it in Djibouti in eastern Africa among a group of soldiers in the French Foreign Legion. In case we miss the parallels with Billy Budd, the film’s score frequently quotes Benjamin Britten’s opera of that work. The photography is stunning, and the film leaves a haunting and haunted impression on the viewer.
Sound of Metal (2019): I’ve been a fan of Riz Ahmed ever since Dead Set (2008). This time around he plays a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. His crisis is exacerbated by the fact that he’s a recovering addict. The clever thing this film pulls off is it uses its sound design to put you through what the character is going through. You experience the very moment his hearing starts to fail — it’s spooky and heartbreaking. As Ahmed’s character struggles to make his way in a bucolic deaf community, we wonder: Who will he be? What is life now? This may all sound depressing, but I assure you, it’s not. You’ll be fascinated.
