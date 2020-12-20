RAY'S PIX: ‘Monsters’ shows the aftermath of alien invasion

Monsters (2010): I really like this low-budget, scary, offbeat alien invasion story. For one thing, the invasion is the backstory. The film takes place six years after the aliens landed. The affected area (that we know about) seems to be northwestern Mexico. Into this alarming setting are dropped two Americans: a reckless photojournalist (Scoot McNairy) and the crusading daughter of his boss (Whitney Able). The simple plot is just about following their efforts to get out of the affected zone. What’s fun to know as you watch the movie is that it was very much a guerilla production: All filming was done on location, in five countries, usually without permission and (except for the two leads) with nonactors. The entire cast and crew could fit into a van. A few years later, the film’s innovative director Gareth Edwards was hired to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is the only new Star Wars movie that I like.