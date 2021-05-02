RAY'S PIX: ‘Memphis Belle’ will leave you with a lot to think about

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Memphis Belle (1944): The superb Netflix miniseries Five Came Back got me interested in the many documentaries made by a group of star Hollywood directors during World War II. This one, directed by William Wyler, is one of the best. Wyler and his cameramen actually flew missions with the crew of this Flying Fortress bomber. He even lost one of his cameramen to shrapnel. The immediacy of the action is undeniable and intense. And the narration, co-written by My Sister Eileen playwright Jerome Chodorov, while predictably patriotic, is also lyrical and thought-provoking. This 45-minute Technicolor gem will leave you with a lot to think about.
Mapplethorpe (2018): All movies are fiction, even (especially?) biopics, so take the particulars with big grains of salt. Yet this story of provocateur photographer Robert Mapplethorpe is compelling and gets to the heart of his artistic impulses. Starting with his sort-of romance with Patti Smith (Marianne Rendón) in New York in the 1970s, the film shows young Mapplethorpe (an in-your-face Matt Smith) struggling to find his voice as a creator. Being young and beautiful helped him find mentors along the way, particularly a rich art collector (John Benjamin Hickey) who becomes his longtime companion as well as his main patron. I’m not a particular fan of his art, but I learned a lot watching this interesting movie.
Dunkirk (2017): I’m frequently annoyed by Christopher Nolan movies, but this one really works. Perhaps it’s because he’s inspired by such a dramatic true story. He takes the dire situation of the hundreds of thousands of British and French troops stuck on the beach in Dunkirk early in World War II and comes up with a clever way of exploring the story. There are three concurrent narratives: one that lasts a week (the soldiers on the beach), one that lasts a day (some ordinary Brits in a small boat trying to aid in the rescue efforts) and one that lasts an hour (fighter pilots trying to defend the soldiers during the rescue). The results are thrilling, both beautifully acted and shot.
The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1959): I find this silly, 11-minute film interesting for a couple of reasons. First, it features Peter Sellers, who was already a star when the film was made. Second, it launched the illustrious film career of director Richard Lester. Improbably nominated for an Academy Award, it came to the attention of the Beatles and led them to hire Lester to direct their first film. A Hard Day’s Night was a smash, and American expat Lester was off to the races, eventually directing such memorable films as Superman II, Robin and Marian and his Musketeers films. All because he spent a couple of days filming silly antics with his friends in a park.
