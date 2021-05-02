RAY'S PIX: ‘Memphis Belle’ will leave you with a lot to think about

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

The Memphis Belle (1944): The superb Netflix miniseries Five Came Back got me interested in the many documentaries made by a group of star Hollywood directors during World War II. This one, directed by William Wyler, is one of the best. Wyler and his cameramen actually flew missions with the crew of this Flying Fortress bomber. He even lost one of his cameramen to shrapnel. The immediacy of the action is undeniable and intense. And the narration, co-written by My Sister Eileen playwright Jerome Chodorov, while predictably patriotic, is also lyrical and thought-provoking. This 45-minute Technicolor gem will leave you with a lot to think about.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime.