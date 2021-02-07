RAY'S PIX: ‘Mank,’ starring Oldman, immerses you in 1930s’ Hollywood cinematics

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021): This delightful new 30-minute documentary tells the story of Nancy Kulik, an American housewife who grew up steeped in the Italian culture of her parents. She became a lifelong fan of Sophia Loren and used her as a role model for her everyday life. Anyone who’s ever been obsessed with a movie star will relate to this lovely woman. And in my humble opinion, if you’re going to base your life on a celebrity, you could do a whole lot worse than a person of such legendary beauty and talent as Ms. Loren.

Promising Young Woman (2020): Carey Mulligan is spectacular in this breathtaking revenge thriller. Years after a grotesque sexual assault led to her dropping out of medical school, Mulligan sets out to settle scores. What could have been a lurid exploitation picture turns out to have quite a lot on its mind. Are her actions justified? Is she a monster? Is she helping or hurting? Is revenge ever worth it? Bo Burnham, Alison Brie and Laverne Cox are standouts in a large and impressive cast. It’s nice to sit through that rare movie that truly keeps you guessing as to where in the world it is heading.