RAY'S PIX: ‘Live Flesh’ is a romantic, thought-provoking psychological thriller

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Live Flesh (1997): In the 1990s, the Spanish film industry produced a slew of beautiful and interesting films. One of my favorites from Spain in that era is Pedro Almodovar’s Live Flesh. This dark, romantic psychological thriller has a plot way too complicated to describe here. But this tangle of relationships between an ex-con, the junkie he loves, the wheelchair-bound cop he (supposedly) shot, and the cop’s partner makes for an absolutely fascinating and thought-provoking film. This isn’t the crazy, kooky Almodovar of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown fame. This is a much more intense and gripping kind of movie. Oh, and did I mention the cop was played by future Oscar winner Javier Bardem?
Turner Classic Movies, Monday, 1 a.m.
The Intouchables (2011): I really resisted this movie, because it sounded like one of those earnest, “movie of the week” tributes to the triumph of the human spirit and all that. But the film’s frankness and refusal to lean into mawkishness won me over. François Cluzet stars as a rich guy whose adventurous life leads to an accident, leaving him a quadriplegic. Omar Sy plays the poor young dude he hires to be his assistant. It’s fun to watch their convincing journey together. Fictionalized from a true story.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Autumn Sonata (1978): Before you sit down to watch one of Ingmar Bergman’s films from the 1970s, you might want to think about your feelings about your own family relationships. Because Mr. Bergman takes no prisoners in these dramas. In her final film role, three-time Oscar-winner Ingrid Bergman plays a world-famous concert pianist and estranged mother of Liv Ullmann and Lena Nyman. Everything seems fine at first when she descends on Ullmann’s house after an absence of seven years. But fasten your seatbelts. Over the next 24 hours, a lifetime of resentment, anger and retribution come bubbling, then fizzing, then boiling to the surface.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
The Bigamist (1953): Lately I’ve been checking out the directorial efforts of one of my favorite performers, Ida Lupino. I didn’t love her 1953 thriller The Hitch-Hiker, but that same year she released this excellent, clear-eyed drama about a man who ends up a little bit too married. Edmond O’Brien plays the title role, a man in a marriage (with Joan Fontaine) that’s transitioned from being a happy love match to a successful business partnership. On a business trip, he meets a down-on-her-luck waitress (Lupino) and, well, things get messy. This movie could have been sordid and shrill (like The Hitch-Hiker) but instead, it’s an unblinking look at the damage our choices can make.
Now streaming on Kanopy and Epix.
