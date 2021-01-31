RAY'S PIX: ‘Live Flesh’ is a romantic, thought-provoking psychological thriller

Live Flesh (1997): In the 1990s, the Spanish film industry produced a slew of beautiful and interesting films. One of my favorites from Spain in that era is Pedro Almodovar’s Live Flesh. This dark, romantic psychological thriller has a plot way too complicated to describe here. But this tangle of relationships between an ex-con, the junkie he loves, the wheelchair-bound cop he (supposedly) shot, and the cop’s partner makes for an absolutely fascinating and thought-provoking film. This isn’t the crazy, kooky Almodovar of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown fame. This is a much more intense and gripping kind of movie. Oh, and did I mention the cop was played by future Oscar winner Javier Bardem?