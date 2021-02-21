RAY'S PIX: Killer mutant roaches abound in ‘Bug’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The White Tiger (2021): If you enjoyed Slumdog Millionaire (2008) but remember thinking, “Man, Dev Patel’s character is way too nice considering all of the awful stuff that is happening to him!” then this just may be the rags-to-riches story for you. Adarsh Gourav stars as a young man whose extremely poor circumstances, not to mention his extremely overbearing grandmother, make him long for an escape to a nicer life. He finds it by getting hired as a driver for a rich and corrupt family. While the family perceives him as a cringing, obsequious servant, you’ll learn he’s anything but. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are terrific as the rich couple who sort of try to be nice to him. I’m a big fan of the director, Ramin Bahrani, whose 99 Homes (2014) was an overlooked gem.
The Night (2020): Shahab Hosseini and Niousha Noor are an immigrant couple from Iran living in Los Angeles. After a dinner party at which hubby has a bit too much to drink, the couple sets out for home with their baby. After it’s made clear that he’s not really fit to finish driving the family home, they take refuge in a creepy hotel called The Normandie. Things are not OK at this hotel. As the night progresses, it becomes more and more clear that they are in a dangerous place and that they cannot leave. The claustrophobia and creeping terror are quite effective. If you like this, check out the equally creepy Under the Shadow (2016).
Bug (1975): If you watch just one ’70s movie featuring killer cockroaches this week, it should definitely be this one. Bradford Dillman stars as the scientist who’s trying to figure out why a new breed of mutant bugs is starting fires all over town. Joanna Miles — who in real life was terrified of cockroaches — plays his luckless wife. This was the last film that schlockmeister producer William Castle worked on, and it’s directed by the prolific, if not terribly distinguished, Jeannot Szwarc. It’s hilarious, spooky ’70s junk, perfect if you’re in the right mood.
Ida (2013): I’ve been meaning to catch up with this winner of the best international feature Oscar for some time, and thanks to Kanopy, I finally had the chance. It’s the story of a young novice (Agata Kulesza) about to take her vows in a Polish convent, where she’s been raised as an orphan since infancy. She gets some startling news about her own identity that sends her on a journey of discovery with her rather sardonic aunt (Agata Trzebuchowska), an alcoholic judge. The journey becomes a sort of impromptu rumspringa for the young would-be nun as she sees the wider world for the first time.
