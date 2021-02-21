RAY'S PIX: Killer mutant roaches abound in ‘Bug’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

The White Tiger (2021): If you enjoyed Slumdog Millionaire (2008) but remember thinking, “Man, Dev Patel’s character is way too nice considering all of the awful stuff that is happening to him!” then this just may be the rags-to-riches story for you. Adarsh Gourav stars as a young man whose extremely poor circumstances, not to mention his extremely overbearing grandmother, make him long for an escape to a nicer life. He finds it by getting hired as a driver for a rich and corrupt family. While the family perceives him as a cringing, obsequious servant, you’ll learn he’s anything but. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are terrific as the rich couple who sort of try to be nice to him. I’m a big fan of the director, Ramin Bahrani, whose 99 Homes (2014) was an overlooked gem.

Now streaming on Netflix.