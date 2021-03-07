RAY'S PIX: Gambler finds redemption in ‘Win It All’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Jake Johnson double feature: I’ve been a big fan of Jake Johnson ever since his terrific comic turn in Safety Not Guaranteed (2012). I’ve been catching up on some of his films lately. He’s made improv-based movies with director Joe Swanberg. Here are two of them:
Win It All (2017): Johnson plays a man with a serious gambling problem. Everyone in his life knows it, even if he doesn’t. He then gets an opportunity to make some easy money when a disreputable friend (José Antonio García) asks him to hold a bag for him while he does a short stint in prison. Stupid Jake opens the bag and finds it’s full of money ... and then the bad decisions start. Win It All isn’t really a hard-hitting expose about gambling addiction, but more of a fable about redemption. Can Jake’s buddy (Keegan-Michael Key), new girlfriend (Aislinn Derbez) or well-meaning brother (Jo Lo Truglio) expect anything but disaster from him?
Now streaming on Netflix.
Digging for Fire (2015): The movie looks like a mystery at first. Johnson and his wife (the wonderful Rosemarie DeWitt) are housesitting in a fancy Hollywood Hills mansion, and while doing some gardening, he digs up a human bone and a gun. The movie is more interested in the details of this couple’s relationship. Through a long weekend, each has a sort of vacation from the marriage. Will their relationship survive? Grow? Fall apart? Helping them along is a galaxy of high-profile co-stars, including Brie Larson, Orlando Bloom, Anna Kendrick, Judith Light, Sam Rockwell, Sam Elliott, Jenny Slate and Mike Birbiglia.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Nomadland (2020): What happens when the economy fails you? Well, for the folks in Chloé Zhao’s lovely new film, the response is: Take to the road. Based on Jessica Bruder’s book, this movie is an interesting hybrid. It’s somewhere between a feature film and a documentary. Other than Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and one or two others, everyone in the movie is playing a version of themselves, using their own names. So this portrait of a whole tribe of Americans who live in their tricked-out vans while they wander the western states feels strangely intimate. McDormand is amazing as usual. The cinematography by Joshua James Richards is spectacular, and the piano score by Ludovico Einaudi is hauntingly beautiful.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Cries and Whispers (1972): OK, here’s the Ingmar Bergman movie for folks who found the family drama of Autumn Sonata just a little too gentle. The family in this movie is full-on bonkers. It explores some of the same emotional territory, too: lingering illness, shifting power structure and long-simmering resentment that detonates like a volcano. Added to that is the remarkable style of the production. It’s the most aggressive use of the color red I’ve seen in a movie. Sven Nykvist won the Oscar for cinematography for creating a lush, fever-dream parade of images in this spooky film. Great acting from Harriet Andersson. Kari Sylwan. Ingrid Thulin, Liv Ullmann, Inga Gill and Erland Josephson.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 886: Which Ingmar Bergman movie featured a memorable scene in which Max von Sydow plays chess with Death?
Answer to Trivia Question 884: In addition to Bug in 1975, 1977’s Damnation Alley also featured killer cockroaches.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.