RAY'S PIX: Gambler finds redemption in ‘Win It All’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

Jake Johnson double feature: I’ve been a big fan of Jake Johnson ever since his terrific comic turn in Safety Not Guaranteed (2012). I’ve been catching up on some of his films lately. He’s made improv-based movies with director Joe Swanberg. Here are two of them:

Win It All (2017): Johnson plays a man with a serious gambling problem. Everyone in his life knows it, even if he doesn’t. He then gets an opportunity to make some easy money when a disreputable friend (José Antonio García) asks him to hold a bag for him while he does a short stint in prison. Stupid Jake opens the bag and finds it’s full of money ... and then the bad decisions start. Win It All isn’t really a hard-hitting expose about gambling addiction, but more of a fable about redemption. Can Jake’s buddy (Keegan-Michael Key), new girlfriend (Aislinn Derbez) or well-meaning brother (Jo Lo Truglio) expect anything but disaster from him?

Now streaming on Netflix.