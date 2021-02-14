RAY'S PIX: For a crazy, luny horror feature, try ‘Mad Love’

One Night in Miami (2021): Oscar-winning actress Regina King makes her feature directorial debut with this fascinating film. It’s a fictionalized depiction of an actual meeting between four legends: Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). It takes place the night Clay defeated Sonny Liston to become the heavyweight boxing champion. Written by Kemp Powers, based on his play, and performed by a powerhouse quartet of actors, it’s riveting viewing. Special shout-out to the endlessly talented Odom, who not only knocks it out of the park as Cooke, but also does his own spectacular singing.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008): In the mood for a quirky character study starring two of our best actresses? Look no further than Sunshine Cleaning. What’s a single mother to do who needs money to improve the educational situation of her recently expelled kid? If you said “start a biohazard home-cleaning service,” you’d be right. Inspired by a true story, this off-kilter tale explores what happens when the sister who has her act together (Amy Adams) bring in her sister who, let’s just say, doesn’t (Emily Blunt), and the two of them see if they can make a go of this unusual way to make a living. It doesn’t hurt that Alan Arkin (as Dad, of course) and Steve Zahn (as a married boyfriend) are along to add to the fun.