RAY'S PIX: ‘Fast Color’ a surprising sci-fi thriller featuring gifted women

Fast Color (2018): I missed this dandy movie in theaters, so I was glad to catch up with it. It tells the story of Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who comes from a line of women who have peculiar powers. The wonderful Lorraine Toussaint plays her world-weary mother and Saniyya Sidney her precocious daughter. This is one of those smart, minimalist science-fiction thrillers with a very tight screenplay, fabulous acting and an effective and judicious use of a limited special-effects budget. As a bonus, we get the always-welcome David Strathairn as a, uh, friend of the family. Check out this lovely and surprising little movie.
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020): This documentary covers John Lewis’ long and storied history in the civil rights movement. To me, one of the most revealing aspects of this man was simply how much he inspired (and inspires) others. It’s also fascinating to watch him work as a member of Congress. I didn’t know enough about Lewis, so I found this film riveting and enlightening.
They Made Me a Fugitive (1947): I freely admit that I’m developing a taste for British film noir, and here’s a terrific example. Trevor Howard gets a chance to play smoldering and dashing in this tale of betrayal and retribution. After the war, a down-on-his luck airman (Howard) unwisely agrees to help out a group of smugglers, who almost immediately get into far worse crimes and end up framing our poor hero. He goes to prison. The question is: How can he prove his innocence as a marked man? The movie is full of a fun gallery of rogues and a charming lead performance from Sally Gray.
Die Walküre (2018): I’m no opera expert, but I like dipping my toe into its heady waters every now and then. Did you know that Met Opera on Demand has been offering one free selection per day lately? I had never actually seen any of the four entries in Richard Wagner’s legendary Ring Cycle, so I jumped at the chance to see this one. It tells a surprisingly intimate story of humans and gods making some very bad choices. It also features some interesting technical stage wizardry. The Metropolitan Opera’s streaming service has an impressive library, and a membership is worth considering if you’re a fan.
