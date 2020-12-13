RAY'S PIX: ‘Fast Color’ a surprising sci-fi thriller featuring gifted women

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

Fast Color (2018): I missed this dandy movie in theaters, so I was glad to catch up with it. It tells the story of Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who comes from a line of women who have peculiar powers. The wonderful Lorraine Toussaint plays her world-weary mother and Saniyya Sidney her precocious daughter. This is one of those smart, minimalist science-fiction thrillers with a very tight screenplay, fabulous acting and an effective and judicious use of a limited special-effects budget. As a bonus, we get the always-welcome David Strathairn as a, uh, friend of the family. Check out this lovely and surprising little movie.

Now streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020): This documentary covers John Lewis’ long and storied history in the civil rights movement. To me, one of the most revealing aspects of this man was simply how much he inspired (and inspires) others. It’s also fascinating to watch him work as a member of Congress. I didn’t know enough about Lewis, so I found this film riveting and enlightening.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.