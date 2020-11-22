RAY'S PIX: Expert coder gets caught up in 'The Net'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

The Net (1995): Oh, did I ever love this movie when it came out in 1995. Even though I wasn’t experienced on the newfangled World Wide Web yet, I knew this movie’s scare-mongering was silly, but that didn’t stop it from being fun. Sandra Bullock plays an expert code bug-stomper who works for game companies. She accidentally pokes something she shouldn’t poke in the nether regions of the nascent Internet, and suddenly really scary things start happening to her. I usually root for directors (in this case, Irwin Winkler) who try to head into Hitchcock territory, because it’s often entertaining. This was the first time I had noticed the charismatic Jeremy Northam, who’s quite dashing in his role. Bullock is irresistible as always, and it’s fun to see Diane Baker again as her mother.

Now streaming on Hulu.