RAY'S PIX: Creepy woods the setting for friend’s rehab in ‘Resolution’

Bringing Down the House (2003): I used to think of this delightful movie as “early” Queen Latifah, but glancing at her IMDB entry makes it clear how wrong that is. Latifah was already quite a veteran when she made this odd-couple comedy with Steve Martin. He plays a divorced dad who sparks up a relationship online with a woman who intrigues and attracts him. Oops: It turns out she’s a convict who descends on his life and wreaks all sorts of havoc. I find the pairing of these two stars quite entertaining and would like to see it happen again. Tidbit that dates this movie: Martin’s very expensive, but not “smart,” mobile phone.