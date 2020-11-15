RAY'S PIX: Creepy woods the setting for friend’s rehab in ‘Resolution’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Resolution (2012): Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are filmmakers who write, edit, produce, act in, shoot and direct their own movies. My favorite film of theirs is The Endless (watch it!). This film is sort of a warm-up to that movie, taking place in the same creepy woods where difficult-to-explain phenomena seem to happen. It’s the story of two friends. One is a drug addict circling the drain (Vinny Curran), and the other is his buddy (Peter Cilella), who’s determined to force him through some low-tech but life-saving rehab. Out in these creepy woods. The actors appear as the same characters in cameos in The Endless.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020): In 1984, director Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads redefined the rock concert movie with Stop Making Sense. In 2020, Spike Lee and David Byrne (of Talking Heads) do it again. A filmed presentation of the Broadway concert, it’s a delirious celebration of music and glee. Byrne has assembled a jaw-dropping international band of musicians who join him on stage, singing and dancing as they play Byrne’s music. If you’d like to have your spirits lifted and you didn’t manage to get to this show on Broadway, you owe it to yourself to check this out.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Bringing Down the House (2003): I used to think of this delightful movie as “early” Queen Latifah, but glancing at her IMDB entry makes it clear how wrong that is. Latifah was already quite a veteran when she made this odd-couple comedy with Steve Martin. He plays a divorced dad who sparks up a relationship online with a woman who intrigues and attracts him. Oops: It turns out she’s a convict who descends on his life and wreaks all sorts of havoc. I find the pairing of these two stars quite entertaining and would like to see it happen again. Tidbit that dates this movie: Martin’s very expensive, but not “smart,” mobile phone.
Now streaming on Hulu.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020): Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this riveting account of one of the most infamous court cases of the 1960s. In the wake of President Johnson’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek a second term, and protests against the Vietnam War raging, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was taking place in a tinderbox. Seven (eight, actually) activists were charged under an arcane and never-before-used law. The terrific cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden. Also excellent are Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and especially Frank Langella as the extremely problematic judge.
Now streaming on Netflix.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
