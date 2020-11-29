RAY'S PIX: Cohen’s satirical humor shines through as he plays ‘The Dictator’

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (2018): My hero Roger Ebert was supported and encouraged by Pauline Kael. He was the first movie critic to win a Pulitzer, but she’s probably the first movie critic to make people take movie critics seriously. This smart, difficult woman put movie criticism on the map, and man, did she do it the hard way. She reviewed movies for years for no pay. Her famous first collection, I Lost It at the Movies, was published before she ever got a paid gig reviewing films. This fascinating documentary tells her remarkable story, and I recommend it to any fellow movie enthusiast.