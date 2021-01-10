RAY'S PIX: ‘Clue,’ a dark comedy based on the game, stars comedic pros

Amulet (2020): This fits the “not for the faint of heart” label. This seriously messed-up horror film tells the story of Tomas, a handsome and kind former soldier and refugee who gets sent to a ridiculously creepy remote house in the woods to help a beautiful young woman take care of her sick old mother. Only it turns out that virtually nothing in that sentence is actually true. This is horror in the tradition of Hereditary, in that it uses horror to explore issues of family along with the more existential bugaboos about good and evil. Can we escape our past? Is forgiveness possible? Let’s see what you think after you make it to the end of this blood-curdling fable. (Warning: Really not for the faint of heart.)