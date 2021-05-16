RAY'S PIX: ‘Caretaker’ picks wrong victim in ‘I Care a Lot’

The Battle of Midway (1942): Veteran director John Ford expected to make a human interest documentary about the men who guarded Midway Island when he was sent there to film. While he was there one of the key battles of World War II broke out, and he and his small crew scrambled to capture everything they could on film. The resulting 18-minute documentary ends up being an interesting combination of rousing battle footage and some of those human interest cameos. It’s interesting to note that Ford was reportedly also filming on the beach in Normandy on D-Day.

Prelude to War (1942): Director Frank Capra’s first contribution to the propaganda film effort during World War II was this gung-ho patriotic look at the contrasts between the vision of the world put forth by the Axis powers and that of the Allies. Like all of the documentaries from this period, you’ve got to watch it through the lens of history, but it’s still fascinating. I particularly enjoyed the use of animated maps that helped illustrate early aggression by Italy (into Ethiopia) and Japan (into Manchuria). (Germany would be the focus of this movie’s sequel.) Walter Huston narrates. Created specifically to motivate newly enlisted American soldiers, this movie was eventually shown to the public, and won the Oscar for best documentary.