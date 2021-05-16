RAY'S PIX: ‘Caretaker’ picks wrong victim in ‘I Care a Lot’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
I Care a Lot (2020): As an actress, I think Rosamund Pike can do just about anything. But she particularly excels as a villain. She plays one in this dark comedic thriller about a crooked senior citizen advocate who unwittingly cons The Wrong Patient. Dianne Wiest plays the patient, and I can’t tell you why she’s a bad choice of victim; you’ll have lots of fun finding out. A terrific supporting cast includes Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Alicia Witt. But it’s really Pike’s show. As nasty as she is, it’s difficult not to admire her ability to bob and weave around an increasingly complicated set of obstacles.
Now streaming onNetflix.
World War II triple feature!
Hangmen Also Die (1943): I love World War II movies, and I have a special fondness for films made during the war when the outcome was far from certain. In 1943, Austrian expat Fritz Lang directed this tense melodrama about a Czech family caught up with a countryman (Brian Donlevy) who assassinates a high-ranking Nazi official. Are they loyal to this brave partisan, or do they protect their family? Walter Brennan shines in an uncharacteristic role as a college professor and paterfamilias. Also featuring the wonderful Anna Lee (notable for her turn as Sister Margaretta in The Sound of Music 22 years later). This is an urgent, heartfelt domestic war drama.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
The Battle of Midway (1942): Veteran director John Ford expected to make a human interest documentary about the men who guarded Midway Island when he was sent there to film. While he was there one of the key battles of World War II broke out, and he and his small crew scrambled to capture everything they could on film. The resulting 18-minute documentary ends up being an interesting combination of rousing battle footage and some of those human interest cameos. It’s interesting to note that Ford was reportedly also filming on the beach in Normandy on D-Day.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Prelude to War (1942): Director Frank Capra’s first contribution to the propaganda film effort during World War II was this gung-ho patriotic look at the contrasts between the vision of the world put forth by the Axis powers and that of the Allies. Like all of the documentaries from this period, you’ve got to watch it through the lens of history, but it’s still fascinating. I particularly enjoyed the use of animated maps that helped illustrate early aggression by Italy (into Ethiopia) and Japan (into Manchuria). (Germany would be the focus of this movie’s sequel.) Walter Huston narrates. Created specifically to motivate newly enlisted American soldiers, this movie was eventually shown to the public, and won the Oscar for best documentary.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
