RAY'S PIX: ‘Antonia’s Line’ tells post-WWII story with feminist undertones

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:

Antonia’s Line (1995): I’m so pleased that TCM acquired this lovely film, which won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. It stars the radiant Willeke van Ammelrooy in the title role. The film tells the panoramic story of Antonia, who returns to her small Dutch town after WWII and lives a simple yet tumultuous life surrounded by a rogue’s gallery of colorful characters. The movie has a definite feminist slant and is populated by decidedly independent female characters. I highly recommend it.

Turner Classic Movies, Wednesday, 9 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999): Writer-director Anthony Minghella followed his enormous (and undeserved) success with The English Patient with this compelling story of a sort of parasitic sociopath. Ripley (Matt Damon) is a duplicitous young loser who cons his way into a cushy errand: Go to Italy to fetch the son (Jude Law) of a rich New Yorker. When he fails at this task, his more evil tendencies begin to surface. Also featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett and Philip Seymour Hoffman. This is a much more interesting movie than The English Patient.