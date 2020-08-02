RAY'S PIX: ‘Altered States’ an unlikely film with mindbending ideas

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Altered States (1980): This movie should have been a disaster. The leading man (William Hurt) had never made a film before and was known only from the New York off-Broadway scene. The author and screenwriter was the notoriously prickly Paddy Chayefsky. And the director, Ken Russell, had made some of the most undisciplined and incoherent films of the ’70s. Well, the planets must have aligned properly, because this wild film about sensory deprivation tanks, hallucination and genetic regression is simply impossible to take your eyes away from. Hurt and co-star Blair Brown deliver the jargon-laden lines with trip hammer efficiency, the cinematography is amazing, and the ideas presented are dizzying.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
The Big House (1930): Robert Montgomery plays a callow young man sent to prison for killing someone while driving drunk. He soon meets alpha-tough Wallace Beery and crafty robber Chester Morris. What follows is absolute classic prison melodrama. The scenes of hundreds of inmates in the mess hall to the crude conversations in the tiny cells to the astonishing prison riot that serves as the film’s climax. This tough-as-nails pre-Code prison drama set the benchmark for the dozens that followed. It even makes a little time for romance, courtesy of Leila Hyams. Don’t miss this landmark movie.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
My Generation (2017): I’m a huge documentary fan, and I’m recommending this one, even though it’s pretty superficial. Why? Because who wouldn’t want to spend a couple of hours listening to Michael Caine talk about what it was like watching the cultural scene in London emerge from the calcified post-war 1950s to the swinging, sexy and liberated ’60s? Music, films, theater and fashion are all examined in this breezy, entertaining romp. Would it have been better with more on-camera witnesses? You bet. But still, you’ll wish you’d been there.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Swiss Family Robinson (1940): No, this is not the famous Disney one. This is the one from 20 years earlier, with Thomas Mitchell (Scarlett O’Hara’s dad) as the patriarch, Freddie Bartholomew and Tim Holt as the older sons and Edna Best as mom. The movie is short and in black and white, but I was surprised at how captivated I was by it. Unlike the Disney film, this version really deals with the theme of the original novel: The father wanted to toughen up his sons. Well, he certainly gets that opportunity after their scary shipwreck, during which the entire crew is swept out to sea, leaving the family to fend for themselves. They do — and they manage to survive quite nicely, thank you.
Now streaming on Disney+.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.