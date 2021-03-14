RAY'S PIX: ‘50/50’ a heartfelt comedy on illness

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
50/50 (2011): I guess I have a weakness for comedies based on true stories about life-threatening illnesses. I loved The Big Sick (2017), and I really like this sweet movie based on screenwriter Will Reiser’s own cancer diagnosis. He’s played by the wonderful Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who signed on to the film just two days before shooting began. Seth Rogen co-stars basically as himself (he’s best friends with Reiser). It’s the Joseph and Seth show, but there’s some terrific work put in by Bryce Dallas Howard as the girlfriend and Anna Kendrick as a therapist.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
A Life of Her Own (1950): I would never stand on a box and claim that Lana Turner was a great actress, but I have always felt that she was a dandy movie star. I’ve never seen her be boring on screen for one minute. That’s why I like this sudsy melodrama about a kid from the sticks who goes to the big city to try to make it as a model. What I like about Turner’s character in this movie is that she’s not simply playing the hapless, pretty young thing. She’s got agency and strength and, in her own way, wisdom. It’s compelling to watch her navigate the suicide of a friend and a highly problematic affair with a married man (Ray Milland). I’ll watch Lana suffer through almost any movie.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987): This movie is interesting mostly because of all of the stories behind it and surrounding it. It was supposed to star Molly Ringwald, but she turned writer/director/producer John Hughes down, and they never worked together again. Star Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch fell in love and are married to this day. It’s a solid teen romance in the Pretty in Pink mode, featuring a terrific lead performance by one of my all-time favorites, Mary Stuart Masterson. Co-starring Eric Stoltz, two years after being fired five weeks into filming the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future.
Now streaming on Hulu.
Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (2018): This fascinating documentary explores two of New York’s most signature voices: Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill. Both longtime newspaper columnists and novelists, these two writers helped define the city during the years I lived there. The documentary has wonderful access to the two men and traces the long arcs of their lives. They had an uncanny knack for being at newsworthy events, most dramatically being among those who tackled Sirhan Sirhan moments after he shot Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. This is also an affectionate tribute to a time when newspapers mattered in a way we can barely imagine today.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Trivia Question 887: Which of this week’s performers once appeared in a movie scene covered in thousands of bees?
Answer to Trivia Question 885: Charles Laughton played an English butler who finds himself in the American West in Ruggles of Red Gap (1935).
