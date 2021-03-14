RAY'S PIX: ‘50/50’ a heartfelt comedy on illness

50/50 (2011): I guess I have a weakness for comedies based on true stories about life-threatening illnesses. I loved The Big Sick (2017), and I really like this sweet movie based on screenwriter Will Reiser’s own cancer diagnosis. He’s played by the wonderful Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who signed on to the film just two days before shooting began. Seth Rogen co-stars basically as himself (he’s best friends with Reiser). It’s the Joseph and Seth show, but there’s some terrific work put in by Bryce Dallas Howard as the girlfriend and Anna Kendrick as a therapist.

A Life of Her Own (1950): I would never stand on a box and claim that Lana Turner was a great actress, but I have always felt that she was a dandy movie star. I’ve never seen her be boring on screen for one minute. That’s why I like this sudsy melodrama about a kid from the sticks who goes to the big city to try to make it as a model. What I like about Turner’s character in this movie is that she’s not simply playing the hapless, pretty young thing. She’s got agency and strength and, in her own way, wisdom. It’s compelling to watch her navigate the suicide of a friend and a highly problematic affair with a married man (Ray Milland). I’ll watch Lana suffer through almost any movie.