Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Soylent Green (1973): In the late ’60s and early ’70s, Charlton Heston appeared in three of that era’s best science-fiction films: Planet of the Apes (1968), The Omega Man (1971) and this story of a very chilling near-future. In the year 2022, in a world crushed by overpopulation and lack of natural food, the citizens depend upon artificially created foodstuffs from the Soylent Corporation. The disturbing new world includes $150-a-jar strawberries, young women rented as furniture and high-tech suicide parlors. Against this background, Heston plays a police detective trying to solve the mysterious murder of a high-ranking executive (Joseph Cotten, no less!). Naturally he begins uncovering information that very important people want kept quiet, and the plot grows tighter as events move toward Heston’s classic final line. An extra delight is the wonderful performance by the great Edward G. Robinson in his final film role.
Turner Classic Movies, July 23, 10:15 p.m.
Ready or Not (2019): This new spin on the selling-your-soul-to-the-devil story was one of the guilty pleasures of 2019. Samara Weaving plays Grace, a giddy young bride about to marry into a stupidly rich family. What she doesn’t know is that the Le Domas clan has a bloodcurdling “tradition” that means her dream wedding night is not slated to end well. At least for her. The very game cast includes Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Andie MacDowell, Henry Czerny and Nicky Guadagni. The movie is funny and naughty and — fair warning — quite violent. Not for the faint of heart, but if you’re a terrible person like I am, it’s bloody good fun.
Now streaming on HBO MAX.
Paid to Kill (1954): I enjoyed this lean little British noir starring American actor Dane Clark. He plays a businessman who can’t face the fact that he’s failed his partners. In despair, he attempts to hire a friend (Paul Carpenter) to kill him. Despite his honorable (if questionable) intentions, things go haywire. Featuring terrific performances by Thea Gregory as Clark’s wife and Cecile Chevreau as his extremely devoted secretary.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
7500 (2020): I’ve missed Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Where has he been? Well, he’s back with this chamber thriller about a commercial pilot having a very bad day on the job. Shortly after takeoff, an attempt is made to take over his aircraft. For the rest of the movie, it’s JGL versus the bad guys. The gimmick of the movie is that, except for a couple of introductory shots of the villains in the airport, the entire movie takes place in the plane’s cockpit. I’m a big fan of this gimmick in movies, and it’s well executed here. A movie like this is only as good as the star’s performance, and of course Gordon-Levitt is up to the job. It’s a promising feature debut from writer/director Patrick Vollrath, whose excellent Everything Will Be Okay (2015) was nominated for best live short subject.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.
