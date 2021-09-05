RAY'S PICKS: Talented director Collet-Serra leads winning 'Jungle Cruise'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
"Jungle Cruise" (2021): So Disney did a clever thing when they decided to make a big-budget adventure film based on one of its oldest and most venerable theme park rides. They hired director Jaume Collet-Serra, the talented Spanish director responsible for four of those zippy Liam Neeson thrillers (“The Commuter,” “Non-Stop,” “Unknown” and “Run All Night”). And even though "Jungle Cruise" is 20 minutes too long, Collet-Serra can bring the goods when it comes to cinematic adventuring. Add to that incredible production values and production design, and the star power of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, and you’ve got a surprisingly fun, dumb good time.
Now rentable on Disney+.
"This Changes Everything" (2018): Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis began noticing something in 2009: There were hardly any female characters in the television shows her daughter was watching. She began tugging at this thread and eventually began funding research into gender bias in the American film industry. This documentary illuminates this and other stories as women attempt to change the deck that has been stacked against them since the film industry began. It’s full of interviews with fascinating filmmakers and is full of thought-provoking ideas including “The Bechdel Test” (which is worth looking up).
Now streaming on Netflix.
"Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love" (1996): No, it’s not pornography, I promise. It is, however, a sumptuous and erotic story of passion and betrayal set in classical India. Two lifelong best friends, Tara and Maya (Sarita Choudhury, currently featured in “The Green Knight” in theaters; and Indira Varma from “Game of Thrones”) end up in an intense love triangle with the local raja (Naveen Andrews of “Lost”). The fabulous Mira Nair directed this gorgeous tale. The production had to be clever and crafty in order to get away with the frank nature of the story while filming in conservative India.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
"The Plague Dogs" (1982): Are you a fan of author Richard Adams, like I am? Martin Rosen, the same writer/director who created the stunning animated adaptation of Adams’ novel “Watership Down,” followed it up with this haunting version of another Adams book. Two dogs (voiced by John Hurt and Christopher Benjamin) escape a lab where they are being treated as the subjects of scientific experiments. After their escape, they embark on a luckless attempt to survive in England’s Lake District. I want to be quite emphatic here: Even though this is a story centering on two dogs, and it is animated, it is absolutely NOT for children (any more than the novel was). Interestingly, like Mike Nichols' adaptation of the novel “The Day of the Dolphin,” the film has an ending 180 degrees different from the one in the book. Bring your strength to this one, my movie friends.