RAY'S PICKS: Talented director Collet-Serra leads winning 'Jungle Cruise'

"Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love" (1996): No, it’s not pornography, I promise. It is, however, a sumptuous and erotic story of passion and betrayal set in classical India. Two lifelong best friends, Tara and Maya (Sarita Choudhury, currently featured in “The Green Knight” in theaters; and Indira Varma from “Game of Thrones”) end up in an intense love triangle with the local raja (Naveen Andrews of “Lost”). The fabulous Mira Nair directed this gorgeous tale. The production had to be clever and crafty in order to get away with the frank nature of the story while filming in conservative India.

"The Plague Dogs" (1982): Are you a fan of author Richard Adams, like I am? Martin Rosen, the same writer/director who created the stunning animated adaptation of Adams’ novel “Watership Down,” followed it up with this haunting version of another Adams book. Two dogs (voiced by John Hurt and Christopher Benjamin) escape a lab where they are being treated as the subjects of scientific experiments. After their escape, they embark on a luckless attempt to survive in England’s Lake District. I want to be quite emphatic here: Even though this is a story centering on two dogs, and it is animated, it is absolutely NOT for children (any more than the novel was). Interestingly, like Mike Nichols' adaptation of the novel “The Day of the Dolphin,” the film has an ending 180 degrees different from the one in the book. Bring your strength to this one, my movie friends.