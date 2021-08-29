RAY'S PICKS: 'Suicide Squad' wins with appealing cast

“The Suicide Squad” (2021): Like many people, I didn’t particularly care for the first one back in 2016, called simply “Suicide Squad.” This one is a lot rowdier, funnier, bloodier, and weirdly enough, charming. Margot Robbie returns as the plucky Harley Quinn, but she’s with a mostly new crop of super villains this time. There are some big stars: Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone — well, his voice, anyway — and Viola Davis. But for my money the lesser-known performers steal the show: Daniela Melchior is charming and resourceful as Ratcatcher 2 and David Dastmalchian is kind of ridiculously appealing as Polka-Dot Man (“I don’t like killing people, but then I just picture them all as my mother and it’s OK.”) This is not high art, but it’s loud, stupid fun.