RAY'S PICKS: 'San Andreas' is fun, dumb blockbuster

Disaster double feature!
“San Andreas” (2015): There’s only so much money to go around for big budget blockbusters, and in recent years the majority of that money has mostly gone to comic book superhero movies. That’s fine if that’s your jam, but I miss big, stupid movies like this one. We hardly ever get them now. Yes, I do want to watch Dwayne Johnson and his ex (Carla Gugino) crawl over a disintegrating California to rescue their daughter. Maybe his mad helicopter skills can overcome the fact that San Francisco is turning into soup all around him! Special effects now are so good, and there’s something weirdly amusing about watching our world destroyed while sitting comfortably with our popcorn. Who’s with me?
Now streaming
on HBO MAX.“Deluge” (1933): This pre-code movie is really two movies in one. The first is a remarkable disaster movie, showing how a series of storms, floods and earthquakes reduces civilization to rubble. The destruction is created mainly with miniatures, and considering the film is 88 years old, the special effects are extremely impressive. The second portion is a melodrama of survival after society’s collapse. Since the movie was made before the enforcement of the Hollywood Production Code, this portion of the film is remarkably frank and adult. It features Peggy Shannon, Lois Wilson and Sidney Blackmer (35 years before his legendary performance as the genial warlock Roman Castevet in “Rosemary’s Baby”).
Now streaming on Kanopy.“The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011): The second dramatization of a novel by the uber-talented author Michael Connelly is pretty good! It’s certainly better than the first, “Blood Work” (2002). If Matthew McConaughey is miscast as detective Harry Bosch’s half-brother Mickey Haller, he’s still a good actor and delivers the goods. Ryan Phillipe is terrific as the very slimy defendant, and the rest of the cast glitters: Marisa Tomei, Bryan Cranston, William H. Macy, Josh Lucas, Bob Gunton, Francis Fisher and the always underrated Shea Wigham. There’s even old ‘80s heartthrob Michael Paré as a detective. If you like this movie, I highly recommend you check out the “Bosch” TV series as well as all of Connelly’s marvelous novels.
Now streaming on Netflix.Trivia Question #910: Can you remember a ‘30s Jeanette MacDonald movie that featured the Great San Francisco Earthquake?
Answer to Trivia Question #908: “Le Cercle Rouge” star Yves Montand starred in several one-man concerts on Broadway during his career.