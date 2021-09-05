RAY'S PICKS: Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust' a sweet, small movie

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
“Sword of Trust” (2019): Writer/director Lynn Shelton comes to my rescue again with another small movie about actual humans doing actual human things. This time around, it’s a world- and love-weary pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) who meets a couple (Michaela Watkins and Jillian Bell) who have what they claim is a very special sword to sell. Well, do they? Is this sword really a historical artifact that can “prove” that the Civil War didn’t turn out the way the history books told us it did? Along the way we meet an odd assortment of local … let’s just call them revisionists. Shelton herself has a couple of nice cameos as Maron’s problematic ex. The movie is slight, but sweet. Sadly, Shelton died the year after this film came out.
Now streaming on Netflix.
“Blonde Ice” (1948): Talk about cold. Leslie Brooks stars as one of the nastiest pieces of work I’ve seen in many a film noir. She’s a gossip columnist who uses men as casually as Gallagher uses watermelons. Whether it’s her new husband, her old flame or an ambitious congressional candidate, they’re all just stepping stones for her. This zippy B-movie lets you enjoy her appalling behavior. James Griffith is particularly good as one of the few men seemingly immune to her clutches. This little movie launched a successful career for him as a character man.
Now streaming on YouTube.
“Disturbing Behavior” (1998): Here’s a movie for every kid who resented that group of his peers in high school who just seemed a little too perfect. You remember them. They always got the approval of teachers and other adults. They always looked great. They were always held up as an example. Young James Marsden, who’s just transferred to a new school after his brother’s suicide, gets drawn into the group of outsiders (led by Nick Stahl) who think there’s something sinister going on with these goldbricking successful kids. Since it’s a movie, you know he’s right. The excellent cast, which includes Ethan Embry, Steve Railsback, Katie Holmes, Bruce Greenwood and William Sadler, sells the fairly lurid concept. This is a naughty, guilty pleasure, and a good reminder that Mr. Marsden has been around for quite a while!
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
“2:22” (2017): An alternative title to this silly but entertaining spooky romp could be “That Darned Supernova!” Handsome hotshot traffic controller Michiel Huisman has a very bad day at work when a ripple from the interstellar event causes him to almost collide two very large and very full airplanes. Then things just get weirder — he notices uncanny repetitions in his daily routine. Is he in a time loop? Is he time traveling? Is he haunted? Whatever it is, it sure seems to have something to do with a shootout on the main concourse of the iconic Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. Can he get to the bottom of it before he loses his mind?
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Trivia Question 912: “2:22” star Michiel Huisman was prominently featured in what recent adaptation of a classic Shirley Jackson story?
Answer to Trivia Question 910: “San Francisco” (1936) features a superb special effects sequence depicting that city’s devastating earthquake in 1906.