RAY'S PICKS: Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust' a sweet, small movie

“Disturbing Behavior” (1998): Here’s a movie for every kid who resented that group of his peers in high school who just seemed a little too perfect. You remember them. They always got the approval of teachers and other adults. They always looked great. They were always held up as an example. Young James Marsden, who’s just transferred to a new school after his brother’s suicide, gets drawn into the group of outsiders (led by Nick Stahl) who think there’s something sinister going on with these goldbricking successful kids. Since it’s a movie, you know he’s right. The excellent cast, which includes Ethan Embry, Steve Railsback, Katie Holmes, Bruce Greenwood and William Sadler, sells the fairly lurid concept. This is a naughty, guilty pleasure, and a good reminder that Mr. Marsden has been around for quite a while!