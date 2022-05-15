RAY'S PICKS: Get weird with bonkers ‘All Light’ documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“All Light, Everywhere” (2021): Theo Anthony is one of those filmmakers who reminds me that I always want to celebrate every kind of good or interesting movie. He’s a bit of a weirdo, and lucky for us, he channels his weirdness into documentary filmmaking. Last July, this column looked at his “Rat Film” (2016) and this week it’s “All Light, Everywhere.” What’s the film about? Well, he extensively explores the use of police body cameras, but also looks into the viewing of eclipses and how motion picture cameras work. I’m not sure if it’s even coherent as a documentary, but you will not be bored. Give this bonkers little movie a try and let his interesting ideas just wash over you.

Now streaming on Hulu.

“The Orphanage (El Orfanato)” (2007): One of the most delicious, classic ghost stories I’ve ever seen is this feature from the same creative team which later brought us the tsunami epic “The Impossible” (2012). Belén Rueda and Fernando Cayo star as a couple who purchase an old defunct orphanage on an island off the coast of Spain. The wife grew up in the orphanage before getting successfully adopted. The couple has an adopted son, and plan on turning the old mansion into a school for special needs children. But old unresolved crimes have caused the spirits to be restless, and the family does not have an easy time of it. Featuring a vivid cameo (as all of this team’s films seem to do) by Geraldine Chaplin. This is an old-fashioned movie in all of the best ways.

Now streaming on Kanopy and rentable on Amazon Video.

“Down Argentine Way” (1940): Made before the great era of movie musicals, this quickie was one of a cavalcade of Hollywood films used to attempt to build new markets in South America when the European movie theaters were cut off by the war. Don Ameche and Betty Grable charm as the two leads, both of whom are too rich to have actual problems, so they invent problems around horse racing and horse trading as a means to spar romantically with each other. The real highlights are the location shooting in Buenos Aires, and the delightful (and largely irrelevant) performances of Charlotte Greenwood, Carmen Miranda — who was literally cut and pasted into the film — and the always amazing Nicholas Brothers.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.

“Please Hold” (2020): I loved this terrifying and hilarious Oscar-nominated short film about a young man (an excellent Erick Lopez) who is innocently on his way to work one morning when he’s arrested by a police drone and immediately incarcerated. The horror of the film is that he is not allowed to speak to, or even see, another human being. The entire process is fully automated and run by a commercial company with brutal corporate efficiency. Many worthwhile questions are left unanswered in this creepy, clever comedy. I hope director K.D. Dávila gets to make her first feature soon.

Now streaming on HBO MAX.

Trivia Question 948: Which of this week’s films features a future Oscar winner?

Answer to Trivia Question 946: Writer/director Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”) is the great-grandson of Tarzan creator Edgar Rice Burroughs.

