RAY'S PICKS: Documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ worth a watch

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

“Minding the Gap” (2018): I’ve stayed away from this movie because I’m not that interested in skateboarding. My mistake. This wonderful, acclaimed documentary is only superficially about skating. It’s really an ambitious chronicle of growing up in the low-hope Illinois city of Rockford. Filmmaker Bing Liu trained his camera on himself and his buddies over a period of 12 years. You watch these kids grow up on camera. Through the journey, important questions are asked, such as “How do we manage our hopes and dreams?” “Can we escape what feels like our fate?” You can’t really take your eyes off the screen as these three young men stumble their way toward adulthood.

“Murders in the Zoo” (1933): This deranged pre-Hollywood-code thriller stars Lionel Atwill as an exotic game hunter/collector who has the tiniest little bit of problem with jealousy. Let’s just say you don’t want to flirt with his wife (Kathleen Burke). Charlie Ruggles has a lot of fun as a scaredy-cat publicity agent trying to drum up business for the zoo Atwill is selling his animals to. The movie is wonderfully gruesome for its time, and was quite controversial. Considering the opening scene is Atwill sewing a man’s mouth shut and leaving him to be devoured by tigers, I think you’ll understand.

“The Batman” (2022): The talented director Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield,” “Let Me In” and two of the “Planet of the Apes” reboot entries) and co-screenwriter Peter Craig have made a superhero film for those of us who are weary of superhero films. It’s really a detective film, not another origin story. Robert Pattinson just kills it as the violent weirdo in a bat suit who happens to also be a super-smart crime investigator. Jeffrey Wright is wonderful as his canny buddy Commissioner Gordon. The Gotham City of this version is a film noir hellscape, beautifully realized by production designer James Chinlund and cinematographer Greig Fraser. Top it off with Michael Giacchino’s beautiful score and you’ve got yourself a moody art film masquerading as a comic book movie. I loved it.

“Enduring Love” (2004): Two strangers (Daniel Craig and Rhys Ifans) suddenly become involved with a bizarre hot air balloon accident, seemingly connecting them in some random but profound way. At least that’s how Ifans’ character sees it. This leads to a compelling story of a very odd stalker. Is he motivated by grief? Sex? Philosophy? Nothing is ever simple in a movie based on an Ian McEwan novel, as anyone who has seen “Atonement,” “On Chesil Beach” and “The Children Act” can attest. This is Daniel Craig in his indie film phase, two years before everything changed with “Casino Royale.” The movie is thought-provoking and beautifully acted.

