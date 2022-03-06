Rare bird alert: Brazos County hosts threatened sparrows for the winter

But why are these birds so significant? And why should we care?

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful North American sparrows, Henslow’s sparrows are small grassland birds found in patches of grassland throughout the Eastern U.S. that have a quirky habit of running on the ground instead of flying. Though strong fliers and highly migratory, they generally stay close to the ground until they feel the need to migrate north to breed or south for the winter.

Especially on their wintering grounds, we know very little about their life histories, their behavior or their diet. Similar to other grassland birds, Henslow’s sparrows are declining across their entire range, likely due to habitat loss due to fire suppression and land conversion.

In North America, grassland fires are often put out before damaging human property, which has led to the near collapse of grassland ecosystems. Henslow’s sparrow, in particular, is dependent on the seeds and grasses that emerge from a burned grassland. Remnant grassland habitat are the last strongholds of many grassland species, including the Henslow’s sparrow. Wildlife biologists and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are monitoring this decline and using practices like prescribed burning to maintain grasslands for our wildlife.