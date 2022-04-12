Public taste-tests vendors' wares at Taste of Aggieland

More than 1,000 Bryan-College Station residents got “A Taste of Aggieland” for 2022, where over 30 vendors showcased their food, drinks, goodie bags and more at the Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan.

Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer said this event is held to showcase local restaurants and food services all over Aggieland.

“This is a great time and place for people to visit over 30 different restaurants and take the time to sample a little bit from each restaurant that you may not have taken the time to go into and may not even know that they are here,” he said. “When I look at a menu and I can’t decide what I want, I always think to myself ‘I wish I could have a little bite of everything.’ Well here people can get a small piece from as many different restaurants and as many different things as they want; it is a great way to sample what is available in the Brazos Valley.”

The BCS Chamber of Commerce and the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association hosted the 28th event, and The Ranch Harley Davidson was the title sponsor. The Chamber was unable to host the event the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brewer said seeing so many people out enjoying themselves was the best part of the night.

“Everyone is excited to get back to normal because we weren’t able to do it last year and the year before, so this is just another step on the road back to normal,” he said.

Aggieland residents were able to taste samples of food from restaurants including Mad Taco, Le Macaron, Caffe Capri, Jason’s Deli and more. Other vendors present included BCS Toyota, Frontier Communications and Physicians Premier among others.

Ana Vlahos of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Bryan, was present with her team to hand out samples including their homemade banana bread, homemade roast chicken breast salad and prosciutto.

“We are having a blast, we get to meet everyone and we get to meet all of the other vendors, too,” she said. “Getting in touch with everybody that lives here has been amazing. Everybody is a foodie clearly that walks through the door.”

Jackie and DJ Bradford with What’s Tha Deal Barbecue in Bryan brought samples of their brisket, sausage, turkey, jalapeno cheese sausage, baked beans, mac and cheese and potato salad.

“This is our first year so we didn’t know what to expect, but it has been a really great experience and we are looking forward to coming back,” Jackie said.

Dave Ruesink, a chamber ambassador, and his wife, Lou Ellen, said they enjoyed visiting with each vendor and having as many samples as they could throughout the evening.

“We are going to make our way all the way around; we don’t have a favorite, they are all our favorite,” Dave said.

Gisela Manzano and Gabriela Casas with Admiral Catering enjoyed samples during a break from visiting residents at their booth. They agreed it was great to network and learn about new places they may not have visited in town.

Later in the evening, volunteer judges voted on several categories, and winners were named at the end of the night:

Best Entrée: What’s Tha Deal Barbecue

Best Appetizer: Walk Ons

Best Dessert: Another Broken Egg

Best Décor: Admiral Catering

Best Overall: Big Shots Golf

Friendliest Booth: Cocktails 4U

Best Beverage: Commanders Cove

After sampling food and drinks from vendors, a high school culinary competition was presented where students from College Station and Bryan high schools competed in a cook-off on stage, which was made possible by the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association. Brewer said some of the proceeds for the event will go toward area high school culinary programs through the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association.

Four students from each school who are in culinary programs participated. College Station juniors Damian Eimann and Gracie Ward made an herb-crusted pork loin, a truffle mashed potato and an arugula salad with a lemon vinaigrette for the competition.

“Three of us have been in culinary for about three years now — one of our seniors has been in culinary for four years,” Ward said. “We have been practicing for the past couple of weeks and we have been making the dish in class and doing everything necessary and working out any kinks that we need to.”

Scott Tolle, a junior at Bryan, said he and his teammates made pork tenderloin medallions with a pineapple salsa and mojo sauce, with a sweet potato purée and broccolini.

“We have competed in this event multiple times. I have high hopes we are going to win,” Tolle said.

Bryan did win the high school competition and took home a plaque, a large metal fork and gift cards.

