Pride, funerals and a new priest

Well, it is June, and that means it is Pride month.

I initially planned to write an article today that was related to the church and the LGBTQ+ community. I wanted to acknowledge the church’s hurt on the LGBTQ+ community and say sorry, and I would like to wrap you up in a hug. I also wanted to affirm that LGBTQ+ persons are made in the image of God and are 100% included in the life, worship and sacraments of the Episcopal church.

The church would not be where it is or what it is without its members from the LGBTQ+ community. I wanted to do that for my LGBTQ+ family, friends, clergy friends and those in this community of Bryan-College Station.

However, I have been surrounded by a lot of death these past couple of weeks — death among my family, friends and in the church family. As I mentioned last month, I am a new priest, and I hit new milestones in my ministry quite a bit these days with the rector out on sabbatical. I wanted to write about a milestone that I will participate in today — a funeral or a memorial, a celebration of life or whatever you and or your faith tradition call them.