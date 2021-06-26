Pride, funerals and a new priest

Well, it is June, and that means it is Pride month.
I initially planned to write an article today that was related to the church and the LGBTQ+ community. I wanted to acknowledge the church’s hurt on the LGBTQ+ community and say sorry, and I would like to wrap you up in a hug. I also wanted to affirm that LGBTQ+ persons are made in the image of God and are 100% included in the life, worship and sacraments of the Episcopal church.
The church would not be where it is or what it is without its members from the LGBTQ+ community. I wanted to do that for my LGBTQ+ family, friends, clergy friends and those in this community of Bryan-College Station.
However, I have been surrounded by a lot of death these past couple of weeks — death among my family, friends and in the church family. As I mentioned last month, I am a new priest, and I hit new milestones in my ministry quite a bit these days with the rector out on sabbatical. I wanted to write about a milestone that I will participate in today — a funeral or a memorial, a celebration of life or whatever you and or your faith tradition call them.
Funerals are not everyone’s cup of tea. Some folks find comfort in them; some find no comfort, and quite frankly, they get pretty anxious at them. I know this because my wife is one of the non-funeral types — except for the funeral we attended last weekend and my funeral, whenever that one may be—- and I find comfort in them. I hear some folks say funerals are not for the dead but only for the living, and I also hear the opposite, that funerals are only for the dead and not for the living.
My take on funerals is that they are for both the living and the dead. Funerals are for the living, a time that we celebrate the life that we have shared in, a time that we mourn, a time that we commend the soul, and a time we commit the body to the ground or final resting place.
Some folks are non-funeral types because these aspects do not give them comfort, and some may have had bad experiences at funerals. I want to say that I affirm your anxiety around funerals, and I stand with you in your grief and in the way you say goodbye to loved ones, whatever it may be. I also want to say that for me, it is comforting, and I love the burial rite in the Episcopal church. The burial rite is not meant to be a somber occasion. It is intended to be a celebration. It is a resurrection liturgy; it is Easter.
It is amazing, no matter what liturgical season we are in — Advent, Christmas, Lent, Pentecost or ordinary time — we stop for a day and transform the church into Easter. The liturgical colors — blue, green, purple or red — come down, and white goes up on the altar and banners. The Paschel candle — the light of Christ, the symbol of the risen Christ, and the light of the world — comes out to stand next to the body. The priest changes their colors as well and puts on their Easter Sunday best, white stole and chasuble. We read Bible passages and Psalms that help us mourn and remind us of the resurrected Christ and the life to come with God.
We worship together to give thanks for this hope of resurrection and comfort each other in our grief. We end with the commendation at the church, a reminder that the person is now fully in the presence of God, their new life begins. Then we commit the body to the ground or final resting place, a final goodbye to the physical presence of our loved one.
I want everyone to know that it is human and part of death that we mourn. The funeral is a time that we celebrate in the hope of resurrection, because Jesus was resurrected so that we may follow. But that doesn’t mean that we do not mourn and have grief over our loss. The funeral is a celebration, a little light in the darkness and time of sorrow.
So if you are a funeral person or a non-funeral person, know that we participate in funerals, no matter what that looks like, because God loves us, and we await in hopes of the resurrection and know that God is with us always.
Bryan Callen serves as the curate at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.