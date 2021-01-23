Pray for your enemy, let God do his work

In order to empty myself so that God can fill me with his loving will, I try to practice certain mental rules:

• No imaginary conversations with my enemy allowed. At all. If I catch my mind doing that, I give it something else to do, like a walk with the rosary.

• No brooding. My mind will want to go over and over what happened, what was said, etc. This is what minds want to do when they are upset. I try to have an inner buzzer about that too. “Nope, stop thinking about that. Do the dishes and say the Divine Praises.” Repeating the holy name of Jesus works great, too, anytime a negative thought comes up.

• No diagnosing what mental illnesses my enemy might have. God already knows all that there is to know about my enemy.

• Renounce negative thoughts about my enemy in the name of Christ. When bad thoughts come up and I catch myself, I say exactly that. It’s simple. It’s just that I have to do it over and over. It tends to work after a while though. “I renounce that thought in the name of Christ.” I learned this from a very dear priest after he heard my confession. It works.