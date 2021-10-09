Playing to win doesn't always exemplify leadership

This weekend I plan to attend the 50th anniversary reunion of my 1971 high school graduating class. While I have been wondering about who might be present, I’ve also been thinking about growing up in a Central Texas county-seat town in the late 1950s and all through the ’60s, including how my mother often said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
In the Bible book of First Samuel, chapters 8, 9 and 10, a debate is described about how governing occurs. The prophet and “judge” Samuel was a religious leader among a tribal confederacy with ancestry back to Jacob’s sons. Samuel thought the tribal confederacy form of government (with a primary religious and civil leader) was best, because God was the eternal king over Israel.
As Samuel aged, many citizens were not pleased with Samuel’s sons in leadership roles. The citizens urged Samuel to appoint an earthly king to rule over them, convinced that a royal government would centralize civil and military authority, provide greater security and better ensure Israel’s well-being against outside powers.
God calls on Samuel to relent and anoint a king to rule over Israel. Samuel obeys, but he still expresses his disagreement, telling the citizens, “Today you have rejected God.” (I Samuel 10:19)
The importance of a strong centralized government has been debated across the centuries, from the Bible’s ancient Israel to this nation today, both in terms of “how strong for it to be” and of “how it would be strong.” As my mother said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
In this nation’s history, from the original Articles of Confederation to the successor federal Constitution, those two questions of “how strong would the federal government be” and “how the federal government would be strong” are still primary. Those questions are still debated today.
My dad, more than my mother, coached me in identifying the nuances of both major questions and the points to be considered. In the summer of 1964, when I was 11 years old, my dad and I listened to news coverage of the Republican National Convention. Before Barry Goldwater received the party’s presidential nomination, three persons giving speeches on previous evenings were booed by many delegates because they mentioned “moderation” as a preferred governmental quality instead of “extremism.”
My dad, who also taught me about baseball, football and basketball, said, “There’s a difference between playing to win in athletics and governing together from differing opinions, where the most important winning is how the nation as a whole becomes better.”
These years later, I think Samuel and both my parents were correct. Only God is the eternal sovereign. Across the years, much changes; yet similarities persist. Playing to win in athletics fundamentally differs from governing positively for all citizens.
Working in churches where pastors are not given greater decision-making authority than local church elders, I am grateful for the lessons my local church elder parents encouraged me to learn.