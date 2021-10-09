Playing to win doesn't always exemplify leadership

This weekend I plan to attend the 50th anniversary reunion of my 1971 high school graduating class. While I have been wondering about who might be present, I’ve also been thinking about growing up in a Central Texas county-seat town in the late 1950s and all through the ’60s, including how my mother often said, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

In the Bible book of First Samuel, chapters 8, 9 and 10, a debate is described about how governing occurs. The prophet and “judge” Samuel was a religious leader among a tribal confederacy with ancestry back to Jacob’s sons. Samuel thought the tribal confederacy form of government (with a primary religious and civil leader) was best, because God was the eternal king over Israel.

As Samuel aged, many citizens were not pleased with Samuel’s sons in leadership roles. The citizens urged Samuel to appoint an earthly king to rule over them, convinced that a royal government would centralize civil and military authority, provide greater security and better ensure Israel’s well-being against outside powers.

God calls on Samuel to relent and anoint a king to rule over Israel. Samuel obeys, but he still expresses his disagreement, telling the citizens, “Today you have rejected God.” (I Samuel 10:19)