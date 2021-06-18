Plants add fragrance to evening gatherings

These plants perform best with constant moisture and regular feeding. Fertilize the plants every few weeks to keep them vigorous and blooming well. If you choose to grow one in a container, the larger the container, the better. Locate the container for morning sun and water daily in the heat of summer.

They will die to the ground in winter, but with a thick layer of mulch, will return the following spring. Container plants should be moved into a protected area when temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

Almond verbena (Aloysia virgata): This large woody shrub produces spikes of white blooms at the ends of its shoots with a strong vanilla-almond fragrance, especially late in the day and in the evening hours. Your guests will be wondering where that wonderful aroma is coming from.

Although hardy to Zone 8, it can freeze to the ground and still flower the next summer since it blooms on current season growth. Since almond verbena can reach 15 feet or more, I suggest either planting it in an out-of-the-way location or cutting it back severely in late winter to maintain a somewhat smaller multi-stemmed shrub. Its rough foliage is irritating to the skin of some people.