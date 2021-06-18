Plants add fragrance to evening gatherings

When summer heat and humidity turn our outdoor gathering areas into a sauna, we seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces. After-sunset temps are still quite warm, but we at least have a respite from the blazing sun and can once again enjoy porches, patios, decks, gazebos and other social settings of the landscape.
Whether it is an evening gathering with friends, or simply a relaxed respite with family after a long day’s labors, there are plants that can provide a pleasant fragrance to add aromatherapy to these settings. Here are a few examples that will perform well in our area.
Angel’s trumpet (Brugmansia): Angel’s trumpet is the perfect choice for a deck, poolside or patio. This South American cousin of our garden tomato, eggplant and potato is a dependable perennial in our area if mulched well over the winter to protect the base. Brugmansias form a large shrub or mini tree, generally with several stems, reaching 8 to 12 feet in our area if planted in the ground, but only about 4 to 7 feet in a large container.
Sometimes confused with Daturas, which produce blooms that point horizontally to upward, Brugmansias bear long trumpet-shaped blooms that hang downward. There are several species and numerous varieties offering bloom colors in shades of apricot, yellow, pink or white.
From late day to morning, their blooms release their fragrance to an outdoor setting. Plant angel’s trumpet in a morning sun and bright dappled afternoon shade location for best bloom production. The blooms come in waves about four to six weeks apart, although constantly blooming types are also available.
These plants perform best with constant moisture and regular feeding. Fertilize the plants every few weeks to keep them vigorous and blooming well. If you choose to grow one in a container, the larger the container, the better. Locate the container for morning sun and water daily in the heat of summer.
They will die to the ground in winter, but with a thick layer of mulch, will return the following spring. Container plants should be moved into a protected area when temperatures drop into the mid-20s.
Almond verbena (Aloysia virgata): This large woody shrub produces spikes of white blooms at the ends of its shoots with a strong vanilla-almond fragrance, especially late in the day and in the evening hours. Your guests will be wondering where that wonderful aroma is coming from.
Although hardy to Zone 8, it can freeze to the ground and still flower the next summer since it blooms on current season growth. Since almond verbena can reach 15 feet or more, I suggest either planting it in an out-of-the-way location or cutting it back severely in late winter to maintain a somewhat smaller multi-stemmed shrub. Its rough foliage is irritating to the skin of some people.
Moonflower (Ipomea alba): This annual relative of morning glories bears pure white blooms that offer their fragrance in the evening hours. Like morning glory, it is a vigorous climber that will also reseed. Give it full sun to part shade and keep an eye out for spider mites. A strong blast of water to the undersides of the foliage periodically can help keep spider mite populations in check.
Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana): There are many species and cultivars of nicotiana. For the most fragrance, try the species Nicotiana alata and Nicotiana sylvestris with their tubular, white bloom clusters that appear on stalks that rise to three to five feet. Flowering tobacco blooms are most fragrant in the evening hours.
These warm-season annuals are generally planted from seeds or transplants. Maintain consistent soil moisture and provide a location with some afternoon shade for best results.
Summer-blooming citrus: Most types of citrus bloom in the spring but don’t repeat bloom over the summer months. Calamondin (mini oranges) bloom repeatedly through the year. Limes and lemons bloom up to four times a year, and kumquats don’t bloom until it warms up in late spring to early summer and can repeat bloom at times. These smaller-fruited citrus types are well suited to container culture.
Night-blooming jessamine (aka night blooming jasmine) (Cestrum nocturnum): This plant is a shrub in Zone 9 and a perennial in Zone 8, where it will often die back to the ground and then return in spring. This plant produces tubular light green to creamy white trumpet-shaped blooms that, although unimpressive to the eye, are intoxicatingly fragrant.
Now is a great time to plant some aromatherapy where you gather in the evening hours. Consider the prevailing wind direction when locating your plants so you can place them where the aroma wafts toward where you can most enjoy it.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County. Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.