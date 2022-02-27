Phi Theta Kappa honors Bussiki with Distinguished College Administrator Award

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has recognized Blinn College District Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Marcelo Bussiki with its Distinguished College Administrator Award in recognition of his work to support high-achieving Blinn students.
Bussiki and 27 other college leaders were selected from thousands of eligible administrators across the nation and will be recognized during the society’s annual convention held April 7-9 in Denver.
“On behalf of everyone at Blinn College, I am excited to congratulate Dr. Bussiki on this tremendous accolade,” Blinn College Chancellor Mary Hensley said in a release. “Dr. Bussiki’s exceptional leadership and dedication to student success have played a vital role in making Blinn the No. 1 academic transfer institution in the State of Texas.”
Bussiki oversees the Blinn College District’s divisions of business and mathematics; engineering, computer technology and innovation; health sciences; humanities; natural and physical sciences; social sciences; and arts, kinesiology and agriculture; and the college’s Academic Success and Blinn Online programs. He joined Blinn as a music instructor in 2001, and as vice chancellor, Bussiki has placed an emphasis on growing Blinn’s online course offerings and developing new transfer pathways for students.
“Dr. Bussiki’s consistent engagement with the members of Phi Theta Kappa this past year made an enormous impact on us as students and we are so grateful for the opportunity we had,” said Kaylee McClintock, 2020-2021 president of the Brenham Campus PTK chapter. “We are so thankful to have such a tremendous amount of support and look forward to having Dr. Bussiki join us at PTK Catalyst this year to recognize all that he has done for us.”
In addition to his role at Blinn, Bussiki is music director/conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. A native of Brazil, he studied at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro Federal University and the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. He earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in conducting from the University of Houston in 1998.
PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievements of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is comprised of more than 3.8 million members, with almost 1,300 chapters in 11 countries.