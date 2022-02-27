Phi Theta Kappa honors Bussiki with Distinguished College Administrator Award

“Dr. Bussiki’s consistent engagement with the members of Phi Theta Kappa this past year made an enormous impact on us as students and we are so grateful for the opportunity we had,” said Kaylee McClintock, 2020-2021 president of the Brenham Campus PTK chapter. “We are so thankful to have such a tremendous amount of support and look forward to having Dr. Bussiki join us at PTK Catalyst this year to recognize all that he has done for us.”

In addition to his role at Blinn, Bussiki is music director/conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. A native of Brazil, he studied at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro Federal University and the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. He earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in conducting from the University of Houston in 1998.

PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievements of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is comprised of more than 3.8 million members, with almost 1,300 chapters in 11 countries.