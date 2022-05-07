PETER TARLOW: Moses’ actions still resonate in today’s world

The Exodus story is about the Jewish people’s march to freedom, and in its particularity the Exodus story also has a universal meaning.

The Haggadah’s Passover version of the story focuses on the people of Israel rather than any particular individual. Reading the Haggadah, we soon notice the absence of the narration’s main character, Moses. Despite the fact that Moses is a central character in the Bible’s second book, he is absent from the Haggadah. Instead, he sits silently on the text’s periphery as if he were observing us from afar.

Unlike the Book of Exodus, the Passover Haggadah is not a book of history, it is a book of re-living history.

It is in the Bible’s second book that the history of the Exodus appears. Exodus is our book of national liberation. It is a unique book whose powerful message and literary beauty have resonated throughout the millennia. As a political work, Exodus is the book that has inspired, and continues to inspire, the downtrodden and enslaved throughout the world. The book’s message of freedom touches the human soul wherever there is tyranny, and it brings hope wherever there is despair.

The Book of Exodus takes us on a journey from slavery to freedom and from degradation to dignity. Its plot revolves around three central characters: Moses, the Jewish people and God. The first of these characters is a person, the second is a group and third is a reality that is neither tangible nor definable.

Of all the Biblical figures found within Hebrew Scripture, Moses is the most unassuming, and yet his actions resonate today. After more than 3,500 years, Moses remains a hero not only for the Jewish people but for all who suffer, are mistreated or enslaved. It is the Mosaic revolution that created the social legislation found in today’s liberal democracies. It is from the teachings of Moses that we derive ideas such as freedom for women and the reality that human beings are more than mere machines to be used and then discarded. It is from God, through his vehicle of Moses, that human dignity entered into the world’s body politic.To understand Moses, the man, it is helpful to contrast him with Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph. Moses is perhaps Joseph’s exact opposite. Joseph, who lived some 400 years before Moses, brought Israel from its own land to Egypt. Joseph was a brilliant administrator but not a leader. Working with Pharaoh, Joseph transformed Egypt into a land of almost total slavery. Joseph controlled Egypt, but he did not morally lead Egypt. In contrast to Joseph, Moses would not only take us out of Egypt but out of the mindset of servitude.

Their personal realities were also different. Joseph did not get along with his brothers; Moses and his siblings, Aaron and Miriam, were for the most part a team. Unlike Joseph, Moses was modest in both appearance and dress. The Bible tells us that Joseph was exceedingly handsome. Moses, on the other hand, is marked by physical defects such as his speech impediment and possibly even a cleft palette.

The text teaches us very little about Moses’ personal biography. Perhaps this paucity reminds us that it is less important from whence a person comes than where he is going. It is not our lineage that matters but our actions. We know that he was “adopted” by Pharaoh’s daughter, yet we know next to nothing about his life at the palace. It is not clear when Moses learned that he was a Hebrew or when he began to feel empathy for his downtrodden people.

Once again, Moses is Joseph’s opposite. Joseph knew he was a Hebrew and did everything possible to put his past and people behind him. Moses is the eternal outsider, seeking entrance into, and reunification with, his people. Raised as an Egyptian he gave up a life of ease and luxury to lead his people from the depths of poverty through a scorching desert back to Israel, a land into which he would never enter. Is Moses’ outsider status a way to teach us that it is the message and not the man who is important?

It was Moses who established the rule of law over the rule of personality, and the concept that no man or woman is to be a servant to another, but rather a servant only to God. In Egypt, the priests owned land and the people owned nothing. In the Israel of Moses’ dreams, the people would own the land and the priests would own nothing. What does this dichotomy tell us about today’s politicians? Are modern politicians around the world more like the priests of Egypt or of Israel? Moses understood, perhaps better than most, that life is transient, a stopover between birth and death and what matters in life is not who we are, but what we do.

Moses’ work would inspire others to follow in his path. One such example is Martin Luther King Jr. Like the Biblical Moses, Martin Luther King struggled for human equality and dignity. Dr. King fought to lead his people out of the bondage of segregation. Not only did King fight for African American rights, but he also fought for the right of the Jewish people to live free of the twin social cancers of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. In August 1967, King published his famous “letter to an anti-Zionist friend” in which he wrote:

“Antisemitism, the hatred of the Jewish people, has been and remains a blot on the soul of mankind. In this we are in full agreement. So know also this: anti-Zionist is inherently antisemitic, and ever will be so.

“Why is this? You know that Zionism is nothing less than the dream and ideal of the Jewish people returning to live in their own land. The Jewish people, the Scriptures tell us, once enjoyed a flourishing Commonwealth in the Holy Land. From this they were expelled by the Roman tyrant, the same Romans who cruelly murdered Our Lord. Driven from their homeland, their nation in ashes, forced to wander the globe, the Jewish people time and again suffered the lash of whichever tyrant happened to rule over them.”

King’s activism made him a well-known figure in the Jewish community. American Jews understood King’s message because it was also the Hebrew Bible’s message of freedom. The fight to end segregation, for many American Jews was the living reenactment of the Exodus tale. For this reason, during King’s lifetime, Jews composed between half to two thirds of all non-African Americans who actively participated in the struggle for racial equality.

Ironically, neither Moses nor King would enter his promised land, but both inspired others to cross their own Jordan river and turn the horrors of slavery into the gift of liberation.

On the evening of May 4, we in the Jewish community celebrated, after almost 2,000 years of exile, Israel’s rebirth and independence. I cannot help thinking that as the crowds celebrated Israel’s renaissance both Moses and King are smiling in heaven. The people of Israel have come home to the land of Israel.

Dr. Peter Tarlow directs the “Center for Latino-Jewish Relations.” He is a police chaplain for the College Station Police Department and the Rabbi Emeritus of Texas A&M Hillel Foundation.