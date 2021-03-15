Pet Talk: When to be concerned about feline vomiting

“Almost all cats will vomit on occasion, so it’s pretty common,” Teller said. “If a cat vomits every now and then and is otherwise healthy — with a normal appetite, water consumption, activity level and bowel movements — then generally we are not too worried about it.

“If a cat vomits frequently or is showing other signs of illness, such as lethargy, inappetence (a lack of appetite), drooling, hiding, diarrhea, or constipation, then the cat needs to be seen by a veterinarian,” Teller said. “Vomit that is thick and yellow or that contains foreign material may indicate a more serious problem, especially if it’s accompanied by other signs of illness.”

It can also be a problem if the cat has non-productive retching or is trying to vomit but nothing comes up. This could be a sign of an obstruction. Cats that have a sudden change in the frequency of their vomiting episodes should also be seen by a veterinarian.

Although Teller says there is no hard and fast rule about an acceptable frequency of vomiting incidents in general, if a cat vomits more than a couple of times per month or if the cat displays other symptoms of illness, it needs to be seen by a veterinarian.