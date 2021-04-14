Pet Talk: What to know about owning exotic pets

Blue says that owners should consider the source through which they obtain their pet when getting any animal, exotic or not. It is important for potential owners to consider whether an animal is bred and housed ethically by the breeder.

“Prospective owners can try to get references from whoever they're buying the animals from, and buying locally is always really good,” Blue-McLendon said. “Asking questions of the owners, including asking to see where their animals are bred, is a good way to help ensure animals were produced ethically—are they in little, tiny cages? Are they allowed to exercise? Do they have outdoor areas?”

Exotic animals also require specialized care that may differ from the needs of more common pets. Owners should contact local veterinarians before getting a new exotic pet to ensure that the necessary care is available in their area.

“Prospective owners should consider that there could be veterinary expenses in the purchase and the acquisition of any animal,” she said. “More and more veterinarians are willing to see some non-domestic animals, such as pocket pets.”

It also is important for owners to be realistic about their exotic animal choice and to put the needs of the animal over their desire to have an attractive and unusual pet.