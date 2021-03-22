Pet Talk: What to expect with hen molting

During molting, Navarrette advises that hens should be fed a diet high in protein to provide the nutrients necessary for feather regrowth. This high-protein diet is different from the diet of an actively laying bird, when calcium supplementation is the focus to support strong eggshells.

As a general suggestion, a 20% protein diet is usually adequate, but owners should consult their veterinarian to best determine the needs of their flock.

Owners of hens going through a molt should also take into account other aspects of their bird’s wellbeing beyond their diet, including handling practices, their behavior and pecking habits.

“The replacement pin feathers are very fragile and can be easily damaged,” Navarrette said. “Owners should limit handling and use caution when handling molting chickens. It's also important to limit stressors during molt. Chickens are notorious for pecking behavior so be on the lookout for any signs of this behavior between hens.”

It is expected for a hen to lose feathers and stop laying eggs during this time, but changes in a hen’s eating, drinking, or behavioral habits may be indicative of larger health concerns.

While remaining educated about their flock’s health is an important first step to ensure happy and healthy hens, owners should always consult their veterinarian with specific questions and concerns. Veterinarians can provide the best help and guide you through this annual flurry of feathers.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.