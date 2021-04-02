Pet Talk: Tips for a pet-safe Easter

Owners who suspect that their pet has been exposed to an Easter hazard should seek veterinary care for their animal immediately.

Easter treats that are harmless to humans may also become dangerous if consumed by a pet. Chocolate is well-known to be toxic to pets. Chocolate toxicity can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, seizures, heart arrhythmias, and other symptoms, including coma and death. Teller says that, the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is.

“Owners should be cautious about sharing any human foods with their pets. For many pets, ham or lamb may be too rich or fatty and the bones can be dangerous, especially if a dog were to break off and swallow large splinters,” Teller said. “The risks of ham or lamb and their bones can be gastrointestinal obstruction, intestinal perforation, vomiting and diarrhea, or pancreatitis.”

The hot cross buns many people serve with their Easter brunch may also be dangerous if they contain the common baking ingredient Zante currants, which are actually small grapes and are toxic to dogs. True red, black, or white currants are not toxic to dogs.