Pet of the Week: Zoey

Zoey is looking for a home with lots of places to run and play. She might have some nerve damage in one of her legs and rear, so she may need some extra attention, but it doesn’t slow her down. She loves making new friends, both people and dogs, and she’s always game for a good treat and especially loves peanut butter. To find out more about adopting Zoey from the Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan, visit aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
