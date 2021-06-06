Pet of the Week: Slinky

Slinky is short, long and full of love. He is an 18-month-old black mouth cur mix who loves belly rubs and treats. Slinky is heartworm positive and is a candidate for treatment. If you’re interested in adopting Slinky, visit Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org.