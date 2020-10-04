Pet of the Week: Papa Joe

Papa Joe is easily the coolest, chillest, most adorable Papa on the block. He is roughly 12 years old and ended up at the Aggieland Humane Society as a stray.
He has had most of his teeth removed and requires an all-wet food diet, but he isn’t complaining. He spends the better part of his days napping in the comfiest bed possible. He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
If you’re interested in meeting Papa Joe, submit an adoption application at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
