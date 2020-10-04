Pet of the Week: Papa Joe

Papa Joe is easily the coolest, chillest, most adorable Papa on the block. He is roughly 12 years old and ended up at the Aggieland Humane Society as a stray.

He has had most of his teeth removed and requires an all-wet food diet, but he isn’t complaining. He spends the better part of his days napping in the comfiest bed possible. He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.