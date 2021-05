Maverick is a 1-year-old, 50-pound pit bull mix. He is energetic and loves playing with other dogs to get all of his energy out. He is treat-motivated and would love to learn a few cool tricks. He is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society. You can meet him Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. or Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., or you can visit him online at aggielandhumane.org.