General Tso is a 1 1/2-year-old hound/pitbull mix looking for a new home. He’s friendly and enjoys companionship but doesn’t mind having some independence either. If you’re interested in adopting General Tso, visit Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org.