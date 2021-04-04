Evergreen has been taking notes from the Suez Canal ship on how to get stuck. She’s available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, and she’s looking to be stuck with someone who would enjoy having her around. If you are willing to let Evergreen stick with you, start the application process at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
Pet of the week: Evergreen
Related to this story
Dancer is a fun-loving 1-year-old pointer mix. She is a high-energy dog who loves to play with toys and explore the great outdoors.
Wesson is a handsome and happy dog, but would be happier with a family to call his own.
Papa Joe is easily the coolest, chillest, most adorable Papa on the block. He is roughly 12 years old and ended up at the Aggieland Humane Society as a stray.
Coal is a precious kitten, about 3 months old and ready for a new home. She is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society. To fi…