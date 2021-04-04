 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Evergreen
Pet of the week: Evergreen

Evergreen

Evergreen has been taking notes from the Suez Canal ship on how to get stuck. She’s available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, and she’s looking to be stuck with someone who would enjoy having her around. If you are willing to let Evergreen stick with you, start the application process at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.

