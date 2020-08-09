Pet of the week: Elvis

Elvis is a 3 1/2-year-old Catahoula-shepherd mix who loves life, adventures and good treats. This adorable boy is a higher-energy dog who needs a yard with plenty of space to explore. Elvis also likes to spend the hotter parts of the day inside, preferably lounging in the air conditioning. Elvis is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you would like a little Elvis in your life, visit aggielandhumane.org to learn about the adoption process.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!