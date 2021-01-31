Dancer is a fun-loving 1-year-old pointer mix. She is a high-energy dog who loves to play with toys and explore the great outdoors. She’s also got some serious soccer skills, mostly stealing the ball, but still a fun addition to any team. Learn more about Dancer and how to adopt her from the Aggieland Humane Society at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
Pet of the Week: Dancer
Related to this story
Most Popular
For pet owners with an overweight animal companion, there can be a difficult balance between wanting to treat a pet and wanting to keep them i…