Pet of the Week: Chive
Two-year-old Chive is a staff favorite and the life of the party at the Aggieland Humane Society. He is a shepherd mix who is full of energy and loves spending time outdoors. He would be a good fit for an active home. His ideal day includes long walks and belly rubs in the grass. His dashing looks and expressive ears will catch your attention, but his personality will seal the deal. If you’re interested in adopting Chive, visit Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org.

News Alert