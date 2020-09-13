Our Neightobrs: Visit Brenham wins first place in Idea Fair

The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization won first place in the “People’s Choice” Idea Fair Awards in its division for best website/mobile site/app. The award was presented during the 2020 Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus Virtual Annual Conference.
The organization’s recently launched website includes information about happenings, destinations, dining, lodging and shopping throughout Washington County.
The TACVB Idea Fair promotes excellence in destination marketing.
Visit Brenham DMO team members include, front row: Hannah Hernandez, Alex Dill and Lu Hollander; second row: Kevin Boggus, Nancy Joiner, Jennifer Phillips and Jennifer Eckermann; and back row: Ryan Eisworth, Melinda Faubion and Natalie Lange.
