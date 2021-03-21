Our Neighbors: Wright earns Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year Award

Leigha Wright, the clinical coordinator for Blinn College’s veterinary technology program, recently earned the Texas Veterinary Medical Association’s 2021 Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year Award.

Since joining Blinn’s veterinary technology program staff in 2018, Wright has incorporated mental health and wellbeing training into the curriculum to prepare students for the challenges of the profession. She also added a Fear Free certification course that equips students with techniques to relieve the stress and anxiety many pets experience during trips to the veterinarian.

As the adviser to Blinn’s Veterinary Technology Student Organization, she leads volunteer outreach efforts at local animal shelters and coordinates educational events. When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of mandatory clinical rotations required for graduation, she worked to find new placements and established new clinical affiliate relationships to get students the hands-on experience they needed. Wright also put her creativity to use by making models for students to practice their injection and suturing skills at home before performing these procedures on live animals.

“In Leigha’s two short years at Blinn, she has made outstanding accomplishments that will make Texas better for all veterinary professionals,” Veterinary Technology Program Director Catherine Pfent said in a release announcing the award. “She is truly deserving of this award and her impact on veterinary medicine will radiate throughout the state through the work of the students she has inspired.”