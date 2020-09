A five-woman canoe team consisting of Mollie Binion of College Station, Samantha Binion and Cecili Bugge, formerly of College Station, and Melissa James and Lydia Huelskamp of Austin completed in Missouri’s 12th annual MR340 canoe race last month. The team won the Voyager class with a time of 38 hours, 23 minutes and placed second overall against 360 boats. The race is a 340-mile canoe race on the Missouri River.