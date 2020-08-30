Our Neighbors: Women of distinction honorees

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas recently named its 2020 Women of Distinction honorees: M. Katherine Banks, Mildred Davis, Eleanor Green, Jennifer Hathaway, Sallye Henderson, Debbie Holladay and Glenda Schneider. The 2020 Women of Distinction Rising Star is Marycruz Morales. The Distinguished Workplace for Women 2020 is Aggieland Outfitters.
The honor recognizes women who have demonstrated civic outreach, volunteerism and a duty to community. The Rising Star Award is presented to a woman under 40 who has demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication and has made significant contributions in business or the community.
Banks is vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the Texas A&M University System, dean of engineering at Texas A&M and director of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.
Davis is a Bryan native and a graduate of Kemp High School. Her participation in community organizations is widespread and diverse.
Green was appointed the Carl B. King Dean of Veterinary Medicine in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University in 2009.
Hathaway was raised in Bryan and was one of the first female dentists in the community.
Henderson grew up in College Station and taught in the College Station school district before joining Texas A&M University and becoming the director of advising for general academic programs.
Holladay is a local tax professional and the owner and CEO of Holladay Associates. She is active in many local organizations.
Schneider is a graduate of Texas A&M University, and since retiring from A&M Consolidated High School, her volunteerism has been largely devoted to the Lions Club. She is also a board member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and volunteers at Peace Lutheran Church.
Morales is a Bryan native and Bryan High graduate. Her professional background is in banking, with experience in personal, small business and commercial banking. She is the founder of Summer in B-CS and of The Costume Exchange and recently created Brazos Valley College Prep, which informs students of volunteer and scholarship opportunities before college.
The organization will celebrate the honorees at the annual Women of Distinction Banquet on Sept. 17 in an online format beginning at 7 p.m.
